Anti social elements behind Republic Day violence: Deve Gowda

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: Former Prime Minister of India, H D Deve Gowda sad that some anti-social elements brought a bad name to the protests through violence on Republic Day.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Gowda said that these elements should be punished, but the government should ensure that the issue is brought to an end peacefully.

No propaganda can deter India's unity! No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights! Propaganda can not decide India's fate only 'Progress' can. India stands united and together to achieve progress, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said in a tweet, while hitting out to the foreign individuals who spoke on the farmer protests.

None can take the land of our farmers: PM Modi

The comments also elicited a strong response from the Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA said that the Parliament of India, after a full debate and discussion, passed the reformist legislation relation to the agricultural sector. These reforms give expanded market access and provides farmers with greater flexibility to farmers. They also pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming.

A very small section of farmers in parts of India have some reservation about these reforms. Respecting the sentiments of the protesters the government of India has initiated a series of talks with their representatives. Union Ministers have been part of the negotiations and eleven rounds of talks have already been held. The government even offered to keep the farm law on hold and none other than the PM has made this offer, the MEA said.