Minicoy in Lakshadweep soon to have an Airport and better infrastructure

Nearly a year after outbreak in India, COVID-19 cases shoot up in Lakshadweep islands

Administrator Praful Khoda Patel now faces a row in Lakshadweep: Here's why

India

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, May 24: Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel found himself in the eye of a storm over policies introduced by him since his appointment in December 2020.

Opposition parties in Lakshadweep and Kerala are up in arms against various measures initiated by the Administrator of the group of islands, terming them as 'anti-people' and have sought his recall.

The contentious regulations include:

The Draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 (LDAR) -proposes to change the existing land ownership and usage in Lakshadweep by giving sweeping, arbitrary, unchecked powers to the government (and all its bodies) to directly interfere with an islander's right to possess and retain their property.

The Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA), introduced in January 2021, under which a person can be detained without any public disclosure for a period of up to one year and the draft panchayat notification, where a member with more than two children is disqualified from being a member.

Lakshadweep MP, NCP's Mohammed Faizal and his colleagues from neighbouring Kerala-- T N Prathapan (Congress), Elamaram Kareem (CPI-M) and E T Mohammed Basheer (Muslim League) have urged the Centre to recall Praful Khoda Patel, Administrator of India's smallest union territory.

They alleged that Patel unilaterally lifted restrictions on the use of alcohol in the Muslim-majority islands, banned beef products, citing Animal Preservation and demolished fishermen's sheds built on the coastal areas, saying they violated the Coast Guard Act.

The BJP, defending Patel, claimed that the protests were a result of his efforts to end 'corrupt practices' involving local politicians prevalent and usher in development there.

Patel, who is the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, was given charge of Lakshadweep following the demise of Dineshwar Sharma in December last year.

When contacted, his office said they were not aware of such protests against him.

BJP national Vice President A P Abdullakutty, the party's prabhari in Lakshadweep, alleged that the opposition MPs were protesting as Patel took certain steps to end the 'corrupt practices' of politicians in the islands.

Claiming that the local people were happy with the administration, he alleged that an atmosphere of tension has been created through the media and social media by certain fundamentalist groups operating from Kerala.

'Unfortunately,these MPs are playing to the tunes of such outfits without realising the truth,' Abdullakutty told PTI.

Lakshadweep MP Faizal alleged that the Administrator was coming out with 'anti-people' draft notifications at a time when the people were not in a position to even react to it because of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the islands.

He urged President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to appoint a permanent administrator.

'We need a permanent administrator who should be people friendly and any development activities should be within the ambit of the integrated island management plan that is being framed with the guidance of the Supreme Court,' he said.

The NCP MP alleged that Patel signed orders to retrench some 200 contract staff who were working as marine watchers for conserving marine biodiversity.

The post was sanctioned by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, for which separate funds have been earmarked.

Kareem, Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala, wrote to Kovind, alleging that all the orders were issued by the Administrator with an ulterior motive to destroy the traditional life and cultural diversity of the people of Lakshadweep.

All the regulations were promulgated without an iota of consideration towards the people or their choice of food and livelihood, he alleged.

'The undemocratic and anti-people regulation in the name of Animal Preservation, which intends to ban slaughter, transportation, selling or buying of beef products, is one among such orders.

This is a blatant onslaught on the people, who depend upon dairying and growing of bovines as a means of livelihood,' Kareem said in the letter.

He alleged that the administration has also decided that the islanders should no longer rely on Beypore port in Kerala for freight transit.

'Instead, they should depend on Mangalore port in Karnataka for this purpose. The decision will also adversely affect Beypore, which has been closely associated with the island for decades', he said and alleged that the decision was aimed at cutting Lakshadweep's ties with Kerala.

Muslim League MP from Kerala, Basheer charged the administration with trying to implement the Goondas Act in the islands, 'which always has an innocent face.' 'Attempts have been made to ban meat consumption in the area', Basheer, representing Kerala's Ponnani seat in the Lok Sabha, claimed.

Congress' Prathapan alleged that the Administrator was trying to demolish the unique culture of Lakshadweep.

He alleged that Lakshadweep was free from COVID-19 till December 2020, but that the cases started going up this year due to the wrong policies adopted by the Administrator.

According to officials, Lakshadweep has reported over 6,500 covid cases and 24 deaths so far.

Film actor Prithviraj Sukumaran said he was receiving 'desperate messages' from people he knows in Lakshadweep, pleading with him to draw the attention of the public to the issues there.

'How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress? How will threatening the balance of a very delicate island ecosystem with no regard for the potential consequences pave the way for sustainable development?,' he asked in a tweet.

Sukumaran, whose film 'Anarkali' was shot in the islands in 2015, appealed to the authorities to listen to the voice of the people of Lakshadweep and trust them to know what is better for their land.

'It's one of the most beautiful places on Earth, with even more beautiful people living there,' he said.

Abdullakutty alleged that false propaganda was unleashed against Patel by certain fundamental groups in Kerala as he was a former ministerial colleague of Narendra Modi when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

'There is no protest against the administrator in the Islands. All these allegations are baseless', he claimed.

He further said the permission for opening bars in the islands was given during the Congress-led UPA rule.

'Such a step was taken to attract foreign tourists. It is allowed in resorts only', he said.

On the charges of the move to impose a beef ban, he said the cow slaughter ban was implemented in 22 states by the then Congress government.

'It is not a law made by Patel. It is a law of the land.

It is applicable in Lakshadweep too,' he said.

'The Goondas Act was enforced against certain miscreants who had destroyed public property and were involved in vandalism. Such people should be jailed. The administrator did no wrong,' Abdullakutty said.

Concurring with demand for a full time administrator, he said he has taken up the matter with his party leaders.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 8:40 [IST]