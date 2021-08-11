Anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar: BJP's Ashwini Upadhyay gets bail

Hathras case: Security beefed up at Jantar Mantar as hundreds gather to protest

New Delhi, Aug 11: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, who was arrested in connection with anti-Muslim slogans allegedly raised during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Metropolitan Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain granted relief to Upadhyay, who is an advocate, on a bond of Rs 50,000. The accused was sent to the judicial custody yesterday by a court here, considering that his bail application was pending.

A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here is being widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.

Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Upadhyay. However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

