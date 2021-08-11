YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar: BJP's Ashwini Upadhyay gets bail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 11: A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to former BJP spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay, who was arrested in connection with anti-Muslim slogans allegedly raised during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

    Representational Image

    Metropolitan Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain granted relief to Upadhyay, who is an advocate, on a bond of Rs 50,000. The accused was sent to the judicial custody yesterday by a court here, considering that his bail application was pending.

    A video showing anti-Muslim slogans being raised during a protest at Jantar Mantar here is being widely circulated on social media, following which the Delhi Police registered a case in connection with the matter on Monday.

    Hundreds of people had attended the protest organised by Bharat Jodo Aandolan at Jantar Mantar on Sunday.

    The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

    Shipra Srivastava, media in-charge of Bharat Jodo Aandolan, had said the protest was held under the leadership of Upadhyay. However, she denied any links to those who raised anti-Muslim slogans.

    Upadhyay too denied any involvement in the anti-Muslim slogan shouting incident. The video shows a group of people shouting inflammatory slogans and threatening Muslims during the protest at Jantar Mantar.

    More JANTAR MANTAR News  

    Read more about:

    jantar mantar

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X