Anti India propaganda: The channels from Pakistan, India banned
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has ordered blocking of 35 YouTube based news channels and 2 websites which were involved in spreading anti-India fake news in a coordinated manner over digital media. The YouTube accounts blocked by the Ministry had a total subscriber base of over 1 crore 20 lakh, and their videos had over 130 crore views. Additionally, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram accounts, and one Facebook account have also been blocked by the Government for being involved in spreading coordinated anti-India disinformation over the internet.
Vide five separate orders issued under rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Ministry has ordered to block these Pakistan based social media accounts and websites. Indian intelligence agencies were closely monitoring these social media accounts and websites, and flagged them to the Ministry for immediate action, the MIB said in a note.
The full list of channels banned:
Khabar with Facts
Khabar Taiz
Global Truth
New Global Facts
Information Hub
Flash Now
Faisal Tarar Speaks
Apni Dunya TV
Haqeekat ki Dunia
Shahzad Abbas
Mera Pakistan With Shahab
Khabar With Ahmad
HR Tv
Sabee Kazmi
Such Tv Network
Saqib Speaks
Salman Haidar Official
Sajid Gondal Speaks
Maleeha Hashmey
Umar Daraz Gondal
Khoji TV
Khoji TV 2.0
Cover Point
Junaid Flix
National Studio
Informative World
DunyaOfficial
Studio360
Haqeeqat Tv News
Haqeeqat TV 786
Bol Media TV
Urdu Studio
Zaki Abbas
White News
DNow