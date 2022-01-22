Anti India propaganda: The channels from Pakistan, India banned

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 22: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has ordered blocking of 35 YouTube based news channels and 2 websites which were involved in spreading anti-India fake news in a coordinated manner over digital media. The YouTube accounts blocked by the Ministry had a total subscriber base of over 1 crore 20 lakh, and their videos had over 130 crore views. Additionally, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram accounts, and one Facebook account have also been blocked by the Government for being involved in spreading coordinated anti-India disinformation over the internet.

    Vide five separate orders issued under rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Ministry has ordered to block these Pakistan based social media accounts and websites. Indian intelligence agencies were closely monitoring these social media accounts and websites, and flagged them to the Ministry for immediate action, the MIB said in a note.

    Centre orders blocking of 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels, 2 websites for anti-India content, fake newsCentre orders blocking of 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels, 2 websites for anti-India content, fake news

    The full list of channels banned:

    Khabar with Facts
    Khabar Taiz
    Global Truth
    New Global Facts
    Information Hub
    Flash Now
    Faisal Tarar Speaks
    Apni Dunya TV
    Haqeekat ki Dunia
    Shahzad Abbas
    Mera Pakistan With Shahab
    Khabar With Ahmad
    HR Tv
    Sabee Kazmi
    Such Tv Network
    Saqib Speaks
    Salman Haidar Official
    Sajid Gondal Speaks
    Maleeha Hashmey
    Umar Daraz Gondal
    Khoji TV
    Khoji TV 2.0
    Cover Point
    Junaid Flix
    National Studio
    Informative World
    DunyaOfficial
    Studio360
    Haqeeqat Tv News
    Haqeeqat TV 786
    Bol Media TV
    Urdu Studio
    Zaki Abbas
    White News
    DNow

