Anti India propaganda: The channels from Pakistan, India banned

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 22: The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has ordered blocking of 35 YouTube based news channels and 2 websites which were involved in spreading anti-India fake news in a coordinated manner over digital media. The YouTube accounts blocked by the Ministry had a total subscriber base of over 1 crore 20 lakh, and their videos had over 130 crore views. Additionally, two Twitter accounts, two Instagram accounts, and one Facebook account have also been blocked by the Government for being involved in spreading coordinated anti-India disinformation over the internet.

Vide five separate orders issued under rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Ministry has ordered to block these Pakistan based social media accounts and websites. Indian intelligence agencies were closely monitoring these social media accounts and websites, and flagged them to the Ministry for immediate action, the MIB said in a note.

Centre orders blocking of 35 Pakistan-based YouTube channels, 2 websites for anti-India content, fake news

The full list of channels banned:

Khabar with Facts

Khabar Taiz

Global Truth

New Global Facts

Information Hub

Flash Now

Faisal Tarar Speaks

Apni Dunya TV

Haqeekat ki Dunia

Shahzad Abbas

Mera Pakistan With Shahab

Khabar With Ahmad

HR Tv

Sabee Kazmi

Such Tv Network

Saqib Speaks

Salman Haidar Official

Sajid Gondal Speaks

Maleeha Hashmey

Umar Daraz Gondal

Khoji TV

Khoji TV 2.0

Cover Point

Junaid Flix

National Studio

Informative World

DunyaOfficial

Studio360

Haqeeqat Tv News

Haqeeqat TV 786

Bol Media TV

Urdu Studio

Zaki Abbas

White News

DNow

Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 14:01 [IST]