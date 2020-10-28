YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anti CAA stir that led to riots would be covered by definition of terrorist act: Delhi Court

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 28: Acts that threaten the unity and integrity of India, in as much as causing social disharmony and creating terror in any section of the people, by making them feel surrounded resulting in violence is also a terrorist act, a Delhi court has said.

    The observations were made while rejecting the bail application of a 27 year old student Asif Iqbal Tanha of the Jamia Millia Islamia in connection with the Delhi riots case. The police accused Tanha of conspiring with former JNU student, Umar Khalid to overthrow the government by setting up a chakka jam (road block) in Muslim dominated areas.

    Anti CAA stir that led to riots would be covered by definition of terrorist act: Delhi Court

    Tanha has also been accused of using fake documents to buy a mobile phone SIM to be used in the riots.

    Muslims not kids to be 'misguided': Owaisi responds to RSS chief’s CAA remarks

    Additional Sessions Judge, Amitabh Rawat said, the entire conspiracy beginning from December 2019 of intentionally blocking roads and causing disrupting of the supplies of services, resulting in violence with various means and then leading to the February incident with the focus being targeted at blocking of roads at mixed population areas and creating panic and attack on the police personnel with facade of women protesters in front and leading to riots would be covered by the definition of a terrorist act.

    The judge also said that conspiracy has be read as a whole and not piecemeal. The question of the presence of the accused at the sire in North-East Delhi at the time of the riots is not a sine qua non for a conspiracy case. Hence the provisions of the UAPA have been rightly invoked in the instant case.

    On the right to protest, the court that there is a right to do so, but that is subject to reasonable restrictions. There is also no manner of doubt that every citizen can hold an opinion about any legislation which they construe unfair in their understanding and all citizens have the right to protest against any law.

    'Can't have universal policy on protests': Supreme Court in Anti-CAA case

    However, what actually has to be seen in the context of the present case is whether there was a conspiracy which led to the riots under the guise of a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or not, in terms of the contents of the chargesheet.

    More CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT BILL News

    Read more about:

    citizenship amendment bill citizenship bill delhi court

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 28, 2020, 8:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X