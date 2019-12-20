  • search
    Anti-CAA stir: Prohibitory orders in Northeast Delhi, police conducts flag march

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Dec 20: Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast Delhi on Friday as police carried out a flag march in the district which witnessed violence during protests against the amended citizenship law three days ago, officials said.

    The police also used drones to keep a tab on the law and order situation in the area. Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya were among senior officers who were present during the flag march.

    "We are conducting a flag march in the area to maintain law and order and peace," DCP Surya said. A person identified as Rashid was arrested on Thursday in connection with the violence and vandalism in Seelampur during the protest, the police said.

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 12:41 [IST]
