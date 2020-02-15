  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anti-CAA protesters of Shaheen Bagh likely to meet Amit Shah tomorrow

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 15: Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to meet Shaheen Bagh protesters, who are demanding withdrawal of against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

    This development comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is open to discuss matters related to the Citizenship Amendment Act with anyone, including the protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

    Anti-CAA protesters of Shaheen Bagh likely to meet Amit Shah tomorrow
    File Photo

    The home minster on Thursday said he was open to discussing matters related to the Citizenship Amendment Act with anyone, including the protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh locality, but any conversation would take place on merit, The Indian Express reported.

    Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters' Valentine's Day invitation to PM Modi

    Breaking his silence on the BJP''s Delhi poll debacle, Shah had on Thursday disapproved of slogans like "goli maro" and "Indo-Pak match" used during the campaign and said these remarks may have been one of the possible reasons for the party''s defeat.

    During the Delhi election campaign run, several BJP MPs crossed the line and gave controversial statements.

    Shaheen Bagh has been the epicenter of anti-CAA protests in Delhi for the last two months. The protesters have been demanding the government to withdraw NRC, NPR, and CAA for a long time now.

    Since December 15, muslim women have been sitting in a round-the-clock sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

    More PROTESTERS News

    Read more about:

    protesters amit shah national register of citizens

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X