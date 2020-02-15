Anti-CAA protesters of Shaheen Bagh likely to meet Amit Shah tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 15: Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to meet Shaheen Bagh protesters, who are demanding withdrawal of against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

This development comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is open to discuss matters related to the Citizenship Amendment Act with anyone, including the protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

The home minster on Thursday said he was open to discussing matters related to the Citizenship Amendment Act with anyone, including the protestors at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh locality, but any conversation would take place on merit, The Indian Express reported.

Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters' Valentine's Day invitation to PM Modi

Breaking his silence on the BJP''s Delhi poll debacle, Shah had on Thursday disapproved of slogans like "goli maro" and "Indo-Pak match" used during the campaign and said these remarks may have been one of the possible reasons for the party''s defeat.

During the Delhi election campaign run, several BJP MPs crossed the line and gave controversial statements.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicenter of anti-CAA protests in Delhi for the last two months. The protesters have been demanding the government to withdraw NRC, NPR, and CAA for a long time now.

Since December 15, muslim women have been sitting in a round-the-clock sit-in against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.