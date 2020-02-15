  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Anti-CAA protest turns violent in Chennai, four cops hurt

    By PTI
    |

    Chennai, Feb 15: An anti-CAA protest by Muslims turned violent when a group of protesters clashed with police here, leaving four personnel injured.

    The incident on Friday led to sporadic protests across Tamil Nadu, including at Washermanpet in the city, where the violence erupted, but protesters subsequently called off the agitation, following talks with City Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan.

    Anti-CAA protest in Chennai turns violent, four cops hurt

    Four police personnel - a woman joint commissioner, two women constables and a sub-inspector - were injured in stonepelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.

    Joint Commissioner P Vijayakumari sustained injuries on her head, the police said, adding that those wounded were admitted to a hospital.

    Earlier, some agitators were reportedly removed from the protest site forcibly, leading to a commotion between them and the police.

    NSA slapped against Dr Kafeel Khan over CAA speech

    The protesters accused the police of resorting to a lathicharge.

    Some of the protesters were detained. Subsequently, more people gathered there demanding their release. As a result, security was beefed up in the area.

    Viswanathan held discussions with community elders and representatives of Muslim organisations, following which all those detained were released, the police said.

    "An amicable decision was arrived at in the meeting with Muslim organisations and they have announced that the agitation will be withdrawn," a police officer said, adding that normalcy had returned to the area.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    muslims violent protesters police chennai

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X