Another Russian found dead in Odisha, third in 15 days

Odisha, Jan 03: Another Russian was found dead in Odisha on Tuesday, the third such incident in a fortnight, police said. The Russian, identified as Milyakov Sergey, was found dead in a ship anchored at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district.

The 51-year-old man was the chief engineer of the vessel, M B Aldnah, which was on its way to Mumbai from Chittagong Port in Bangladesh via Paradip. He was found dead in his ship chamber around 4.30 am. Police could not immediately ascertain the cause of the death.

Paradip Port Trust Chairman P L Haranand confirmed the death of the Russian engineer and said an investigation was underway. This is the third death of Russian lawmakers within a fortnight.

Earlier, two Russian tourists, including a lawmaker, were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Rayagada town in southern Odisha in the latter half of December.

Pavel Antov (65), who criticised Vladimir Putin for Russia's invasion in Ukraine, died after allegedly falling from a hotel's third floor on December 24, while his friend Vladimir Bidenov (61) was found dead in his room on December 22. Both cases are being investigated by the Odisha Police. Pavel post-mortem indicated that he died of internal injuries. Bidenov's autopsy indicated he died of a heart attack.

Vladimir and Pavel were part of a four-member group of Russian tourists who along with their guide Jitendra Singh had checked into the hotel in Rayagada town on Wednesday.

On Pavel's death, a senior police officer said that it seemed to be a case of suicide. "Pavel was in depression due to the death of his friend," he said. Police said they are investigating Pavel's death from all angles, including the possibility that he has fallen from the terrace accidentally. Two other members of the group were asked to stay back and coordinate with the investigation, the officer said. A CID official said they may seek Interpol's help in probing Pavel's death. Investigators have questioned assistant sub inspector SK Singh, who was the first to visit the hotel after death of Bidenov, and three ambulance drivers.

The National Human Rights Commission also sought a report over the deaths from Rayagada police superintendent.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 3, 2023, 11:45 [IST]