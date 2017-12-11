Another plot to wreck havoc in the Valley busted

The National Investigation Agency made some substantial progress when it arrested a suspected Lashkar-e-Tayiba operative who was in touch with Abdul Naeem alias Headley 2.

NIA sources say that they have found some incriminating material following the arrest of Ahmed Malik, a 25 year old from Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. Crucial evidence in the form of two mobile phones and data have been found on Malik, NIA officials also confirmed.

The role of Malik about his association with the terror outfit had surfaced during the interrogation of LeT terrorist Sheikh Abdul Nayeem, who was arrested by the NIA from Aurangabad in November.

Malik came in Nayeems contact in March 2017 when the latter had visited Pulwama and stayed with LeT operatives for three months.

Malik was later produced in Pulwama Chief Judicial Magistrates court which granted his transit remand for four days.

The accused will be brought to Delhi and produced before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House soon. NIA sources say that they are trying to find out what plans Malik had in the Valley. During the questioning of Naeem, it was found that he had surveyed a couple of targets in the Valley as well. Top on his radar were Army installations in Kashmir, NIA officials also said.

