YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Another meaning of TMC is terror, murder corruption': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 19: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and said, "Another meaning of TMC is Terror, Murder, Corruption."

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan,
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    While addressing a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal Chouhan said "Another meaning of TMC is Terror, Murder, Corruption. I'm warning TMC goons that when Didi leaves on May 2, they will be taught a lesson and none will be spared. BJP won't let this jungle raj continue."

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Know all about
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    "To me, 'D' of Didi means Dictator, which she is. 'I' is being Insensitive towards people, 'D' means Deed of spreading fear & 'I' means an Incompetent CM. In 1906, the British divided West Bengal&now you've divided Sonar Bangla into Hindus and Muslims," he added.

    More SHIVRAJ SINGH CHOUHAN News

    Read more about:

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X