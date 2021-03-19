For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
'Another meaning of TMC is terror, murder corruption': Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India
New Delhi, Mar 19: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a swipe at Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) party and said, "Another meaning of TMC is Terror, Murder, Corruption."
While addressing a rally in Midnapore, West Bengal Chouhan said "Another meaning of TMC is Terror, Murder, Corruption. I'm warning TMC goons that when Didi leaves on May 2, they will be taught a lesson and none will be spared. BJP won't let this jungle raj continue."
Know all about
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Keep youself updated with latest News, Videos & Photos of your favorite Politician
"Shivraj Singh Chouhan"
"Shivraj Singh Chouhan"
"To me, 'D' of Didi means Dictator, which she is. 'I' is being Insensitive towards people, 'D' means Deed of spreading fear & 'I' means an Incompetent CM. In 1906, the British divided West Bengal&now you've divided Sonar Bangla into Hindus and Muslims," he added.