YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Another man arrested in Assam for supporting Taliban on FB, count rises to 16

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Aug 23: Another person was arrested in Assam for allegedly supporting the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan on social media, taking the total number of such apprehensions in the state to 16, police said on Monday.

    Another man arrested in Assam for supporting Taliban on FB, count rises to 16

    The man, who worked in a tyre shop in Jorabat area of Guwahati, was arrested for his Facebook post in support of the Taliban, a senior police officer said.

    China hints at providing financial aid to Taliban controlled AfghanistanChina hints at providing financial aid to Taliban controlled Afghanistan

    Fifteen people, including an Assam Police constable, a senior leader of the state unit of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a medical student and a journalist, were arrested from various districts on August 20 and 21 for their social media posts supporting the extremist group's takeover of Afghanistan.

    The arrested people have been booked under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC, he said, adding that more people were under the radar for similar posts.

    More ASSAM News  

    Read more about:

    assam taliban

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X