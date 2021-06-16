PM lauds mother for following Covid norms, isolating from 6-year-old boy to protect him from coronavirus

Govt issues guidelines on Covid in children: Most drugs for treating adults not recommended for kids

Another lion dies of COVID-19 in Chennai zoo

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, June 16: The 12-year-old lion named Pathbanathan, at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur near here, succumbed to SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. The lion was housed in the safari area of the park.

"Samples of the said lion had tested positive for SARS- CoV-2 as per the report ofNational Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, communicated onJune 3. The lion has been under intensive treatment since then," he said in a statement.

This is the second tragedy that struck the zoo which lost a nine-year-old lioness Neela due to Coronavirus on June 3. Since the detection of the infection among animals, the zoo management has been involved in hectic efforts to prevent its spread among other animals.

On Monday, the zoo authorities said three lions were responding to the treatment veryslowly.

However, all endeavours were being made by the team of zoo veterinarians incoordination with the experts of TANUVAS to ensure that they recover, the AAZP had said.

Owing to COVID-19 infection on its premises, the park launched measures to contain the spread by introducing thermalscanning, social distancing, UV irradiation of feed, complete vaccination of zoo staff againstCorona. Animal enclosures were sanitised and the staff was mandated to wear the PPE kit.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 17:21 [IST]