Another landslide hits near tragedy site at Noney in Manipur| VIDEO

    New Delhi, July 02: Another landslide has hit near the tragedy site at Noney, Manipur the Manipur Mountaineering and Tracking Association informed on Saturday.

    This comes at a time when authorities are deploying more teams in Tupul to augment the search and rescue operations in a previous landslide that hit Manipur's Tupul general area in which the death toll rose to 24 till now.

    The state is already reeling from what Chief Minister N Biren called the 'worst incident in the state's history.'

    Earlier, landslide hit on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday near the company location of 107 Territorial Army of the Indian Army deployed near Tupul Railway Station for protection of the under-construction railway line from Jiribam to Imphal.

    Efforts have been intensified by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Army and the central and state disaster forces, to rescue those still stuck beneath the debris.

