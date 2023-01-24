Another Karnataka Congress hurls abuses at Hindus

More trouble for Congress in MP as another legislator resigns

By Anuj Cariappa

In an election year in Karnataka, it has been a free for all. Several leaders have made controversial statements about Hindus, the RSS and BJP

New Delhi, Jan 24: An audio tape purportedly of Karnataka Congress MLA, T D Rajegowda abusing Hindus, BJP and the RSS has gone viral.

The Congress leader hurled abuses at the BJP and RSS and while allegedly mocking the Hindu astha said that faith will not help build homes.

According to Times Now which has accessed the audio clip, the MLA is also using the children of prostitute abuse. He says, ' you stick donning shawl, kumkums and going to Datta Peetha. Will that give you food.'

With an eye on polls, Congress makes another attempt to appease minorities in Karnataka

Many Hindu organisation have expressed outrage over the comments and said that their sentiments have been hurt. The BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal are likely to hold a protest and demand from the MLA that he apologise publicly.

In an election many such statements have been made by political leaders.

Earlier this week, Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai hit out at Congress leader, Siddaramaiah for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German dictator, Adolf Hitler and Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. Siddaramaiah had predicted that Modi's rule will last only for a few days.

He (PM) walked around pompously for a few days. What happened to Mussolini and Hitler.

In November last year, the working president of the Karnataka Congress Satish Jarkiholi said that Hindu is Persian and has a shameful and horrible meaning. A word and religion from somewhere else's being forcefully imposed on the people, he added.

Is the word Hindu ours? It is Persian. Persia is from Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. What relation does Bharat have with it, he asked. Then, how did hindu become yours. There should be a debate on this, the MLA from Yamakanmardi said.

Karnataka assembly polls 2023: Congress releases 10-point manifesto for coastal region

If you understand the meaning of Hindu you will be ashamed. The meaning of the word is very dirty. I am not saying this, Swamiji said this. It is there on websites, he said.

The Congress however rejected the statements and called it unfortunate. We condemn it, Karnataka's AICC General Secretary in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 15:06 [IST]