Another Hindu Temple Gutted in West Bengal’s Birbhum

India

oi-Deepak Tiwari

The Hindu temple in Birbhum was attacked repeatedly. There were dozens of efforts to burn down the temple. Although the previous attacks failed, this time the Islamic fundamentalists burned it down to dust.

New Delhi, Dec 23: West Bengal has fast become unsafe for Hindus. The state government has failed to provide the required security to the majority Hindus of the state. Not just their lives are at the risk, their religious places too have been facing challenges to stay safe. The government in alliance with the fundamentalist Muslims has made life miserable for Hindus in Bengal.

The Hindu temple in Birbhum was attacked repeatedly. There were dozens of efforts to burn down the temple. Although the previous attacks failed, this time the Islamic fundamentalists burned it down to dust. Nevertheless, no complaints tend to work in Bengal as the police itself under the guidance of TMC government keeps silence when it comes to Hindu lives.

Hindu Lives Don't Matter in West Bengal

According to the various reports after the arson on December 9, Hindus had tried to register a complaint with the police. However, neither the police nor the civil administration did not pay heed. This emboldened the rogue elements and encouraged them to take another shot. This time on December 16 the fundamentalists not just attacked the Hindu temple but charred it down to dust.

According to Vishwa Hindu Parishad sources the ISKCON temple in Kendragoria has been burnt despite all their efforts none in the government heard their plea. Nonetheless, after the incident the VHP workers blocked roads at 5 places in Birbhum and demanded a full investigation into the incident. No action has yet been taken.

Civil society group to visit Bengal to ascertain human rights violations

Changes in Birbhum Demographics

Those who don't want to admit, the recent increase in communal violence has a lot to do with the changed demographics. Several of the bordering districts of West Bengal are Muslim majority. Apart from these districts several other districts too have gone through tremendous demographic changes where Muslims are becoming majority.

Even in Birbhum the numbers of Muslims have gone up. Today they constitute over 37% of Birbhum district population. A lot of this population is not just involved in illegal arms smuggling but cattle smuggling as well. Say the least, the local TMC leaders are in bed with these criminals in carrying out the smuggling business.

Birbhum being a stronghold of jailed TMC strongman Anubrata Mondal also receives governmental protection for its criminals and communal elements who tend to be their vote bank. Once the state government itself is compromised because of its pro-Muslim policies and vote bank politics, there does not seem to be any hope of justice for the burned Iskcon temple.