Another cyclone 'Yash' gathering strength in Bay of Bengal, landfall likely on May 23-24

    New Delhi, May 19: After the first cyclonic storm of 2021, Cyclone Tauktae, that has weakend into depression over Udaipur district in southern Rajasthan on Wednesday after making a landfall, another cyclone 'Yash' is gathering strength in Bay of Bengal, landfall likely on May 23-24.

    The cyclone that will be called 'Yaas', a name was given by Oman. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of a likely formation of low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal next week.

    According to Sunitha Devi, in charge, cyclones at IMD ,''We have indicated in our bulletin that there is a likelihood of formation of a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal next week. In our outlook on cyclogenesis also we have indicated that the low-pressure system can intensify. As soon as it comes in our forecast skill range we will mention it in our forecasts."

    "The sea surface temperatures (SST) are around 31 degrees C over the Bay of Bengal also and all other oceanic and atmospheric conditions are favourable for cyclone development," she further said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 19, 2021, 12:36 [IST]
    X