Another chargesheet: Illegal immigration into Bengal assumes worrying propositions

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: A chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency in connection with a Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) case shows the extent up to which these terrorists go to radicalise and recruit Muslims into terror groups.

A major criminal conspiracy was hatched by three nationals of Bangladesh. They had illegally entered into India along with their associates of the JMB and Al-Qaeda in the Sub-Continent. They were in the process of recruiting and motivating young Muslims in order to establish the Caliphate and further terror acts in India and Bangladesh.

The charges were filed by the NIA against Najiur Rahman Pavel, Mikail Khan, Rabiul Islam, Lalu Sen and Md. Abdul Mannan Bachu. They were actively involved in establishing module of JMB/AQIS and had conspired to recruit vulnerable Muslim youths in furtherance of terrorist activities in India to propagate ideology of JMB/AQIS and were planning terrorist activities in India.

They had received funds from Bangladesh through Hawala channel and also fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents including Aadhaar cards, Electoral Photo Identity Cards, PAN cards, Passports etc. to evade detection and to conceal their illegal activities from the Law Enforcement agencies, the NIA said.

This case is one of the many-many filed by the various law enforcement agencies. An official tells OneIndia that the dangers of illegal immigration from Bangladesh into West Bengal and Assam have been flagged for long.

In the early 1990s, the Research and Analysis Wing carried out a daredevil operation in Bangladesh against the activities of the Jamaat-e-Islami. The intention behind the operation was a larger one and India was clearly worried about the rise of illegal immigration which the Jamaat was carrying out at the behest of the ISI.

The agenda was a larger one and after losing out on Bangladesh, the ISI wanted to infiltrate as many Muslims as possible in a bid to either merge a portion of India with Bangladesh or divide the nation.

The illegal immigration that takes place assumes worrying propositions. An intelligence file clearly suggests that illegal immigrations from Bangladesh are part of a devious agenda to set up a Greater East Pakistan/Bangladesh.

The primary targets in India are West Bengal and the North Eastern states that the ISI planned to merge with Bangladesh. In this context we must re-visit what Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had to say in his book. "It would be wrong to think that Kashmir is the only dispute that divides India and Pakistan, though undoubtedly the most significant. One at least is nearly as important as the Kashmir dispute, that of Assam and some districts of India adjacent to East Pakistan. To these Pakistan has very good claims."

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11:02 [IST]