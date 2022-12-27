Another 26/11 averted: Agencies intercept Pakistan boat, arrest 10, recover drugs worth Rs 300 crore

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Indian Coast Guard apprehended a fishing boat from Pakistan and has recovered a huge quantity of narcotics and arrested 10.

The boat had sailed from Karachi and was apprehended before it was taken to Okha in Gujarat for further investigations. During intervening night of December 25/26, on a specific intelligence input, ICG strategically deployed its Fast Patrol class ship ICGS Arinjay for patrolling in an area close to notional International Maritime Border Line (IMBL). During early hours of Monday, Pakistani fishing boat Al Soheli was observed moving suspiciously in Indian waters. On being challenged by the ICG ship, the Pakistani boat started evasive manoeuvring and did not stop even on firing of warning shots. ICG ship in pitch darkness manoeuvred and stopped the boat," a statement by the Indian Coast Guard read.

During a search of the vessel, six pistols and 120 rounds of ammunition was recovered. 40 kilograms of narcotics worth nearly Rs 300 crore was also seized.

The Gujarat ATS and Coast Guard have conducted seven joint operations in the past 18 months and this is the first time that arms and ammunition were being smuggled in along with drugs.

How Tamil Nadu became a paradise for Pakistan drug cartels to send drugs to Sri-Lanka

The incident brought back memories of the Mumbai 26/11 attack during which 10 terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba unleashed havoc in the city in which 160 people were killed. The terrorists too had reached the Mumbai coast using the sea route.

Since that attack considered to be the worst in the country, the maritime defence system has vastly improved. Moreover the coordination between the agencies has also improved a lot since the Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

The incident in Gujarat comes at a time when the US Embassy in Islamabad has issued a warning about a possible attack on Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Pakistan's capital. Following this warning there is a high-state of alert in Pakistan. It may be recalled that the country had also witnessed a suicide bombing last week.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 9:18 [IST]