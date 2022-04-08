Soon you could travel from Bengaluru to Mysuru in just 75 minutes

Bengaluru property tax: How to pay it online and get 5 per cent rebate

Multiple Bengaluru schools get bomb threat emails

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Apr 8: An anonymous email was sent to four schools here with the threat that they would be blown up by bombs.

The police sprung into action and visited the schools. A technical team is also probing the mail trail. Commisioner of Police, Bengaluru said that they had received reports about the bomb threat are looking into the matter.

The email said that the threat should be taken seriously and this should not be considered to be joke. Tell the police immediately and don't take this lightly. If you do so you will be responsible for the deaths, the mail read.

The police are searching the schools near Hebbagodi in Bengaluru. So far no bombs have been found by the bomb disposal squad. The police also cleared the staff and children from the schools.

The police however ensured that the exams were not disturbed. The schools that received the threat are Delhi Public School, Sulakunte, Gopalan International School, Mahadevapura, New Academy School, Marathahalli, Ebenezer International School, Electronics City, St Vincent Pallotti School, Hennur and Indian Public School, Govindapura.

Dr Subramanyeshwara Rao, Additional Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru East) said that the email is mostly a hoax threat. However we are taking it seriously and are not taking any chances.