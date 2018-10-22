  • search

Anna University November/ December exam 2018 hall tickets download date

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chennai, Oct 22: The Anna University November/ December exam 2018 hall tickets will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

    Anna University November/ December exam 2018 hall tickets download date

    The date for the release of the hall ticket has been confirmed., The hall tickets would be released on October 31 2018.

    The university recently announced the revaluation results of undergraduate examinations that were held in the month of April and May. The result of the main exam was released in July, after which students applied for revaluation. Once the hall ticket is released, it would be available on coe1.annauniv.edu.

    How to download Anna University hall tickets 2018:

    • Go to coe1.annauniv.edu
    • On the home page enter user ID and password.
    • Click on login
    • View your hall ticket
    • Take a printout

    Read more about:

    anna university

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 16:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue