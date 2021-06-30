Anil Kant appointed new Kerala Police chief as Loknath Behera retires today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 30: Anil Kant an IPS officer from the 1988 batch has been appointed as the new Director General of Police, Kerala. He replaces Lok Behera as the new police chief of the state.

Kant has been serving as the ADGP South Zone. Reports said that the names of Sudesh Kumar, B Sandhya and Anil Kant were on the final list. At a state cabinet meeting held earlier today, the decision to appoint Kant as DGP was taken. Behera will retire from service today.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 11:46 [IST]