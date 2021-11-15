For Quick Alerts
Anil Deshmukh to remain in jail for another 14 days
India
New Delhi, Nov 15: Former Maharastra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh will spend more time in jail after a court sent him to 14 day judicial custody.
Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on November 1.
On November 6, he was remanded in judicial custody for 14 ays. The ED's request for an extension of a remand was however rejected.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh had levelled extortion charges against Deshmukh. He had alleged that Deshmukh was involved in several wrongdoings. He had asked dismissed police officer, Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars in Mumbai, Singh had also alleged.
Story first published: Monday, November 15, 2021, 15:35 [IST]