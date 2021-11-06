YouTube
    Anil Deshmukh to be produced before PMLA court today

    Mumbai, Nov 06: Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh likely to be presented before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court today.

    The 71-year-old NCP leaders ED custody ends today.

    Anil Deshmukh to be produced before PMLA court today

    The ED had initiated a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the CBI filed its FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

    The ED's case is that Deshmukh, while serving as the state's home minister, misused his official position and through dismissed cop Sachin Waze collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

    The ED has also arrested two other persons in the case Sanjeev Palande (additional collector rank official who was working as Deshmukh's private secretary) and Kundan Shinde (Deshmukh's personal assistant).

    Story first published: Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:46 [IST]
    X