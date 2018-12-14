Home News India Anil Ambani welcomes Rafale verdict, says 'will remain committed to India's national security'

Anil Ambani welcomes Rafale verdict, says 'will remain committed to India's national security'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 14: Anil Ambani, Dassault Aviation's offset partner in the deal, has released a statement welcoming the Supreme Court verdict.

"I welcome the judgment of the Hon'ble Supreme Court today summarily dismissing all PILs filed on the Rafale contracts, and conclusively establishing the complete falsity of the wild, baseless and politically motivated allegations levelled against Reliance Group and me personally. We remain committed to India's national security and to making our humble contribution towards the Make in India and Skill India policies of the Government in the critical area of defence including our offset partnership agreement with our valued partner, Dassault Aviation of France."

Also Read | Thumbs up for Rafale deal, no irregularities, no commercial favouritism found

Earlier in the day, in a major relief for the Narendra Modi government, the Supreme Court dismissed all petitions seeking court-monitored probe in the multi-billion dollar Rafale fighter jet deal and said there won't be any probe into the pricing or the decision-making process.

The SC bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said that the need of aircraft and quality of aircraft were not in doubt and detailed scrutiny is not required. "We don't find substantial matter to interfere with issue of procurement, pricing and offset partner in Rafale jet deal," the SC said.