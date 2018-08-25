  • search

Anil Ambani resigns as director of Reliance Naval and Engineering

    Mumbai, Aug 25: Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd (RNAVAL) on Saturday said Anil D Ambani has resigned as director of the company with immediate effect.

    Ambani has resigned in compliance with provisions of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013, prescribing the limit on directorships to only 10 public companies, RNAVAL said in a regulatory filing.

    RNAVAL operates country's largest integrated shipbuilding facility. It has obtained licence and contract to build warships.

