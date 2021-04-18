Anguished by demise of former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman: PM Modi

Assam assembly elections 2021: Several ministers, Deputy Speaker in fray in second phase

New Delhi, Apr 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish at the demise of former Assam chief minister Bhumidhar Barman. Barman (91) died at a private hospital in Guwahati after a prolonged illness, his family said.

"Anguished by the passing away of former Assam CM and senior politician, Shri Bhumidhar Barman. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief," the PMO tweeted Modi's message.

A veteran Congress leader, Barman was a two-time chief minister of the state.