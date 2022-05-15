YouTube
    Andrew Symonds' last Instagram post before death: 'Devastated, I’m hoping this is all a bad dream'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 15: Cricket world and fans across the globe are shocked by the reports of Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds' death. He died in a car accident on Saturday, Australian media said.

    A Queensland police statement told Foxssports that Symonds was in a single-car crash about 10.30pm and he was driving on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge when his car left the road and rolled, police say. He is survived by his wife Laura and two children Chloe and Billy.

    Andrew Symonds last Instagram post before death: Devastated, I’m hoping this is all a bad dream
    Andrew Symonds at Dodger stadium

    His death has come as a shock to his fans and well-wishers, but what is more painful to them is seeing his last Instagram post. It was a message tribute to another cricket legend Shane Warne, who died of a heart attack in March during a holiday in Thailand.

    "Devastated, I'm hoping this is all a bad dream I just can't get my head around never seeing you again. Love to all the Warne family I'm speechless, [sic]" Symonds wrote in his tribute message along with a picture of him with Warne.

    Fans are devasted over his death and just like his last message, 'hoping this is all a bad dream."

    With dreadlocks and his face daubed with zinc cream, Symonds always cut a flamboyant figure in the Australian team. His loss is another bitter blow for Australian cricket after the death in Thailand in March of legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne. Wicketkeeper Rod Marsh also died in March aged 74.

    Symonds played 26 test matches for Australia and posted two centuries, but he was better known as a limited-overs specialist. He played 198 one-day international for Australia, and won two World Cups. After retiring as a player, Symonds became a popular commentator for cricket broadcasters. With inputs from PTI

    X