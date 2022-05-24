YouTube
    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amaravati, May 24: The residence of Andhra Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu was set on fire by protesters in Amalapuram town after the police resorted to lathi-charge at people who sought to stage a protest near the district Collector's office opposing the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

    Andhra: Violence over renaming a district; minister's house set on fire

    However, the minister's family has been shifted to safety by the police.

    Several policemen have sustained injuries as protestors pelted stones following the lathi-charge. A police vehicle and an educational institution's bus were torched in the town.

    The office of Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu was also attacked and furniture smashed. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha alleged that some political parties and anti-social elements apparently instigated the arson.

    "It is unfortunate that over 20 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book," the Home Minister said.

    The new Konaseema district was carved out of the erstwhile East Godavari On April 4. the state government issued a preliminary notification seeking to rename Konaseema as BR Ambedkar Konaseema district and invited objections, if any, from the people. However, the Konaseema Sadhana Samiti objected to the proposed renaming of the district and demanded that the name Konaseema retained.

    The Samiti held a protest on Tuesday and sought to submit a memorandum to the district Collector Himanshu Shukla against the renaming. As the cops tried to foil the protest, the protesters got infuriated and eventually all hell broke loose in the otherwise quiet town. PTI

    Read more about:

    andhra andhra pradesh

