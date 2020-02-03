Andhra techie stranded in Wuhan, who is due to wed this month, appeals for help

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Fe 03: Annem Jyothi, a young software engineer from Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool city, who was left stranded in China's Wuhan amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak has been appealing to government to help her get back to India.

Jyothi, who was due to be evacuated in the first batch of Indians flown out by Air India last week, was left behind on suspicion of the infection. However, the 20-year-old was claims that she was only running a fever, and has no symptoms of the virus.

Due to be married on February 18, Jyothi has pleaded the Government of India to consider flying her out of Wuhan - the epicentre of the deadly Coronavirus.

She also said that she is ready to undergo medical tests to prove she is not infected while her family has also pleaded to the central government to rescue her.

Sir only two engineers are not brought back to India 1)ms. annem jyothi 2)mr stya Sai. Please consider them and bring back baack from Wuhan to India https://t.co/apwpqX7Kv0 — k. Amarnath Reddy (@kAmarnathReddy1) February 1, 2020

It is also learned that one of her colleagues Satya Sai Krishna, who is also from Andhra Pradesh, was also denied permission to board the flights.

In the social media message that has gone viral, Jyothi said,"My colleagues and I were supposed to take the first flight out of Wuhan to go home. But two of us had high body temperatures... we were stopped from taking the first flight. We were told you can take the next one. But in the afternoon we got a phone call and were told you can't even take the second flight because you have fever. The Chinese (authorities) haven't confirmed or denied we have the virus, but we are ready to prove we are healthy.''

"Our body temperature is normal now. I am very healthy, please take me back to India," she pleaded in the message.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has claimed over 360 lives in China.