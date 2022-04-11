Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's new cabinet to take oath today; Full list here

Madhuri Adnal

Amaravati, April 11: In Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's new cabinet is set to assume office on Monday in the vacant space near the Secretariat. The swearing-in-ceremony has been fixed for 11.31 am.

All the 24 Cabinet Ministers resigned on Thursday, following which the letters were sent to AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichan's Office on Saturday. The Governor has accepted all those resignations tendered by the 24 Cabinet Ministers today. The New ministers' list is about to reach Raj Bhavan, Vijayawada.

Here's a list of probable 25 Andhra Pradesh Cabinet ministers, sourced by News18:

Dharmana Prasada Rao, Sidiri Appalaraju, Botsa Satyanarayana, P. Rajanna Dora, Gudivada Amarnath, Buddi Muthyala Naidu, Dadishetti Raja, Pinipe Vishwaroopam and Cheluboina Venugopalakrishna.

Taneti Vanitha, Karumuri Nageswararao, Kittu Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu, Meraga Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhanreddy, Amjad Basha, Buggana Rajendranath, Gummanooru Jayaram, Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Narayanaswamy, Roja K. Selvamani and A Suresh, too, may make it to the list

Monday, April 11, 2022, 8:51 [IST]