YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's new cabinet to take oath today; Full list here

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Amaravati, April 11: In Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's new cabinet is set to assume office on Monday in the vacant space near the Secretariat. The swearing-in-ceremony has been fixed for 11.31 am.

    Andhra Pradesh: YS Jagan Mohan Reddys new cabinet to take oath today; Full list here

    All the 24 Cabinet Ministers resigned on Thursday, following which the letters were sent to AP Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichan's Office on Saturday. The Governor has accepted all those resignations tendered by the 24 Cabinet Ministers today. The New ministers' list is about to reach Raj Bhavan, Vijayawada.

    Here's a list of probable 25 Andhra Pradesh Cabinet ministers, sourced by News18:

    Dharmana Prasada Rao, Sidiri Appalaraju, Botsa Satyanarayana, P. Rajanna Dora, Gudivada Amarnath, Buddi Muthyala Naidu, Dadishetti Raja, Pinipe Vishwaroopam and Cheluboina Venugopalakrishna.

    Taneti Vanitha, Karumuri Nageswararao, Kittu Satyanarayana, Jogi Ramesh, Ambati Rambabu, Meraga Nagarjuna, Vidadala Rajini, Kakani Govardhanreddy, Amjad Basha, Buggana Rajendranath, Gummanooru Jayaram, Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Narayanaswamy, Roja K. Selvamani and A Suresh, too, may make it to the list

    More ANDHRA PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh ys jaganmohan reddy

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 8:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X