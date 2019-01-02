Andhra Pradesh: Recruitment of 1051 Panchayat Secretaries

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Hyderabad, Jan 2: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has notified for the recruitment of 1051 Panchayat Secretaries. The online application has started from 27th December 2018 and the last date is 18th January 2019.

Education Qualification: Must have passed the Degree from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or a Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Age limit: 18 to 42 years as on 1st July 2018

Salary Details: Rs. 16400 - 49870/- Per Month

Application Processing Fee: Rs. 250/-

Examination Fee: Rs. 80/-

SC/ST/BC/PH/Ex-Servicemen: Exempted Fee

Selection Process: Selection will be based on the Computer-Based Examination and Main Examination.

Click here for notification

Click here to apply