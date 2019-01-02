  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Andhra Pradesh: Recruitment of 1051 Panchayat Secretaries

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Jan 2: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has notified for the recruitment of 1051 Panchayat Secretaries. The online application has started from 27th December 2018 and the last date is 18th January 2019.

    Andhra Pradesh: Recruitment of 1051 Panchayat Secretaries

    Education Qualification: Must have passed the Degree from any University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act, State Act or a Provincial Act or an Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

    Age limit: 18 to 42 years as on 1st July 2018

    Salary Details: Rs. 16400 - 49870/- Per Month

    Application Processing Fee: Rs. 250/-
    Examination Fee: Rs. 80/-
    SC/ST/BC/PH/Ex-Servicemen: Exempted Fee

    Selection Process: Selection will be based on the Computer-Based Examination and Main Examination.

    Click here for notification

    Click here to apply

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh appsc combined graduate level tier i examination examination

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue