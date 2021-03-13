Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2021: Counting of votes to be held on March 14

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Amaravati, Mar 13: Counting of votes for the 11 municipal corporations and 70 municipalities/Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh will take place on March 14. It is said that all arrangements including a tight security cover are in place to tackle any untoward incident. The counting of votes will commence at 8 am.

According to reports, a total of 4,026 tables, including 2204 tables for corporations and 1,822 tables for municipalities have been arranged for the counting of votes on March 14. The State Election Commission has deployed 5,195 staff, 2,376 counting supervisors, 7,412 staff in corporations and 1,941 supervisors in municipalities for the counting.

Reports further said that Section 144 has been imposed at the counting centres by the police. It has deployed 20,419 police personnel including 172 DSPs, 476 CIs, 1,345 SIs, 17,292 constables among other personnel for ensuring safety and security.

The voting for these municipal corporations and Nagar Panchayats in Andhra Pradesh was concluded on Wednesday with Ongole recording the highest voter turnout of 75.52 per cent and Kurnool the lowest at 49.26 per cent. Average polling of 63.89 per cent was recorded in the state.

According to the SEC, voting was held for 580 wards as candidates were elected unanimously in as many as 91 wards of 12 municipal corporations of Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Machilipatnam, Ongole, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.