Andhra Pradesh govt to withdraw 3 capital bill amidst opposition from farmers

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 22: The Jagan Reddy government on Monday decided to withdraw the Bills that would allow Andhra Pradesh have three capitals. Reportedly, the advocate general has submitted the decision at the Andhra Pradesh high court.

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 13:10 [IST]