    Andhra Pradesh to get new High Court from Jan 1, 2019

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 26: Andhra Pradesh to get new High Court effective from 1 January 2019, in capital city Amaravati.  Ministry of Law and Justice notified constitution of a separate High Court for Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the notification today.

    Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh capital city
    Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh capital city

    Andhra Pradesh High Court will be the 25th High Court in the country. Since the bifurcation of the State on June 2, 2014, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have had a common high court situated at Hyderabad, the latter's capital city.

    With the enactment of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated into two States, viz., State of Andhra Pradesh and the State of Telangana.

    The Act, which had come into effect from June 2, 2014, has also a provision for separate high courts for State of Telangana and State of Andhra Pradesh.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 20:22 [IST]
