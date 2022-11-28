Andhra CM's sister, YS Sharmila, taken into custody by Telangana police

Hyderabad, Nov 28: Mild tension prevailed in Warangal district on Monday after a caravan used by YSR Telangana Party founder-president Y S Sharmila, as part of her ongoing state-wide padayatra, was attacked and set on fire besides windowpanes of one vehicle damaged.

The incident happened near Lingagiri village under Chennaraopeta mandal where Sharmila was participating in the 223rd day of her padayatra titled 'Praja Prasthanam'.

In view of the law and order situation, state police also "temporarily cancelled" permission for the padayatra.

Sharmila was stopped and she was told to return and sent back to Hyderabad with police escort, a senior police official said denying reports that she was arrested.

TV visuals showed women police personnel shifting Sharmila in a police vehicle even as YSR Telangana Party workers tried to prevent them from doing so.

The measure was taken as it was likely to cause disruption of public order, the official said.

Protesting the remarks of Sharmila against TRS MLA from Narsampet P Sudarshan Reddy, activists of TRS gathered in large numbers and to prevent any law and order crisis, police dispersed both the TRS workers and YSR Telangana Party cadre.

The YSR Telangana party leader alleged that the caravan Sharmila is using to rest during her ongoing padayatra was attacked and torched by members of the ruling TRS. They further alleged that the mob broke glasses of cars belonging to YSR Telangana Party leaders.

However, police said some unidentified persons attempted to set the caravan on fire, but they were prevented from doing so.

Police, though, said windowpanes of one vehicle was damaged allegedly by some TRS workers and a case was registered.

Sharmila said: "For the past 223 days, me and my party leaders and representatives are holding a peaceful padayatra to highlight the plight of various sections of people in Telangana.

"Our rising popularity has jolted Chief Minister KCR and his partymen, who want to stop me at any cost," she claimed.

Sharmila, daughter of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of current AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, undertook the foot march which has till date, crossed the 3,500 kilometre mark, spreading across 75 Assembly segments in Telangana, the party said.