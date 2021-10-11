Fearing COVID-19 family in AP locked themselves up for 15 months

Tirupati, Oct 11: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday inaugurated the 11-km long Alipiri footpath leading to the Lord Balaji shrine in Tirumala Hills. The reconstruction work was taken by Reliance Industries Limited at a cost of Rs.25 crore.

Reliance rebuilt the serpentine new rooftop of the stairway for the benefit of devotees who climb up the holy hills, an official of the temple told PTI.

After reaching the hills, Jaganmohan Reddy offered a set of new silk cloth to Lord Venkateswara temple on the occasion of Navaratri Brahmotsavam that commenced on October 7.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister also inaugurated a Rs 25-crore Child Heartcare Hospital built by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), and a Rs 15 -crore shelter for cows and calves.

It has to be noted that after the bifurcation of the state, Andhra lacked a state-run hospital dedicated to paediatric. Now, the TTD, which runs SVIMS and BIRRD, has now started a dedicated paediatric at the hospital premises of BIRRD super speciality hospital.

Coming to the Saptha Gau Pradakshinashala, which is located at Alipiri at the foot of the hills, it is donated by AJ Sekhar Reddy, TTD's Chennai local advisory committee president.

The AP CM is on a 2-day visit to Tirupati and he was warmly welcomed by his party leaders at Renigunta airport near the temple town.

