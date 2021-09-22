Andhra-based cab driver arrested for allegedly raping Jharkhand woman in Bengaluru

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Sep 22: Bengaluru cops have arrested an Andhra-based cab driver allegedly for raping a woman, who hails from Jharkhand. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the Jeevan Bima Nagar held the driver, who has been identified as Devarajulu.

As per the complaint, the driver raped her in the wee hours of Wednesday and she had lodged a complaint immediately after the incident. The police flung into action and nabbed the accused within hours after the complaint was registered.

She had booked from a taxi aggregator to return to her house in Murugeshpalya from her friend's place HSR Layout.

The preliminary investigation states that the woman and the driver had an altercation and the issue over the payment possibly led to a heated argument between them.

S Murugan, Additional Commissioner of Police, said that the cops had arrested the Andhra based man and filed the case under the Indian Penal Code Section of Section 376. "We formed three teams and nabbed the accused based on the information given by the victim and through our technical inputs. The accused has denied the rape allegation and the investigation is on,"

During the investigation, the accused reportedly told the cops that the woman was drunk and did not get down even after reaching her destination. He tried to help her due to which she had accused him of raping her.

The victim, a native of Jharkhand, works at a hotel and stays in paying guest accommodation.

She has now been sent for a medical examination.