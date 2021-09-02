YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Andamans reports no new cases of COVID-19

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 02: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained unchanged at 7,566 as no new case was reported on Thursday, a health bulletin said, according to news agency PTI.

    Andamans reports no new cases of COVID-19

    The Union territory now has six active cases, while 7,431 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

    The administration has so far tested over 4.90 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.58 lakh people, of whom 1.05 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added.
    (PTI)

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus andaman and nicobar islands

    Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 11:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X