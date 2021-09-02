Andamans reports no new cases of COVID-19

New Delhi, Sep 02: The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands remained unchanged at 7,566 as no new case was reported on Thursday, a health bulletin said, according to news agency PTI.

The Union territory now has six active cases, while 7,431 people have recovered from the disease and 129 patients have succumbed to the infection to date.

The administration has so far tested over 4.90 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 2.58 lakh people, of whom 1.05 lakh have been fully vaccinated, it added.

Story first published: Thursday, September 2, 2021, 11:38 [IST]