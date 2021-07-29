Andaman & Nicobar reports just one new case of COVID-19

President Ram Nath Kovind all set to go on 4-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands today

Port Blair, June 29: Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported only a single new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, pushing the union territory's tally to 7,531, a health department official said on Thursday.

The archipelago now has seven active COVID-19 cases of which six are in the South Andaman district and one in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district is now COVID-19 free as it has no active case, he said.

Six more persons recuperated from COVID-19 during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,395, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh death due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 4,37,301 samples for COVID-19, and the positivity rate stands at 1.72 per cent, the health department official said.

A total of 2,88,807 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,96,559 have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 92,248 have received both doses, he said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.