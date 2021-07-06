And...CUT! What Centre proposes to amend Cinematograph Act? Why is it significant?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 06: The Centre proposed to introduce new changes into the existing Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The Centre had sought public comments on the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill 2021 which proposes to penalise film piracy with a jail term and fine, introduce age-based certification, and empower the Central government to order recertification of an already certified film following receipt of complaints.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) grants certification to films if they meet all of the criteria stipulated under Section 5A of the Cinematograph Act.

The 5B (1) of the Cinematograph Act states that a film shall not be certified for public exhibition if, in the opinion of the authority competent to grant the certificate, the film or any part of it is against the interests of 19 (the sovereignty and integrity of India) the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or involves defamation or contempt of court or is likely to incite the commission of any offence.

However, many of the changes proposed by the bill are being seen as problematic.

Blow to the film fraternity

Several industry veterans, including actors and filmmakers, have called the proposal a "blow to the film fraternity" as they believe it will potentially endanger freedom of expression and democratic dissent in their letter to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Six trade film associations on Friday issued a joint representation to the government regarding the proposal to amend the Cinematograph Act, objecting to the revisionary power sought to be provided to the Centre. The six bodies include the Producers Guild of India (PGI), Indian Film and Television Producers' Council (IFTPC), Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA), Western India Film Producers' Association (WIFPA), Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA).