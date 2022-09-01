YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Anand Mahindra thinks this 17th century word deserves a revival

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 01: Industrialist Anand Mahindra, who is known for his hilarious tweets and informative posts has now dug out a 17th-century word that he believes "deserves a revival" more than ever today.

    Anand Mahindra has shared a pic of the word Spuddle and its meaning: Once you get to know the meaning of Mahindra's word of the day, you are bound to relate to it as most of us have experienced it at one point of time.

    Anand Mahindra thinks this 17th century word deserves a revival

    "Topics word of the day - Spuddle: a useful verb from the 17th century that means to work feebly and ineffectively, because your mind is elsewhere or you haven't quite woken up yet. To be extremely busy whilst achieving absolutely nothing," tweeted Mahindra.

    "This word deserves a revival. Most known to happen mid-week, especially in post-pandemic times! Solutions solicited for how to quickly get out of a 'spuddle' moment at work," he added.

    Anand Mahindra's post soon went viral and managed to accumulate hundreds of likes and retweets from netizens.

    Anand Mahindra shares video of little boy making Ganesha sculpture: Some are not at all impressedAnand Mahindra shares video of little boy making Ganesha sculpture: Some are not at all impressed

    "Humans are not robots. So, the catch is it's okay to 'spuddle' sometimes but should not become a habit. Love yourself and you will find the work you love or will start loving the work you have," wrote a Twitter user.

    "Sir, Monday is a sluggish start, Wednesday is spuddle, Friday is a weekend mood. When do people work?", asked another.

    Comments

    More ANAND MAHINDRA News  

    Read more about:

    anand mahindra viral news

    Story first published: Thursday, September 1, 2022, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X