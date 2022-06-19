Anand Mahindra shares video of the wettest place in the world, Internet stunned

IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rains at few places in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Jun 19: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's Twitter handle is filled with humorous and inspiring content that goes viral in no time. One such video showing the wettest place in the world has gone viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Anand Mahindra posted, "When I was in school, the answer to "What is the wettest place in the world" was Cherrapunji. Didn't know Mawsynram is at the top of the podium. The visuals here are amazing."

In the viral clip, water is seen gushing out of a waterfall, sweeping across a bridge, as cars wait on the roadside.

When I was in school, the answer to ‘What is the wettest place in the world’ was Cherrapunji. Didn’t know Mawsynram is at the top of the podium. The visuals here are amazing… https://t.co/H8Dr7b10Hb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2022

Mawsynram and Sohra in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district are in a competition to be the wettest place in the country recording record rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Located on opposite cliffs, the gorges of which face the plains of Bangladesh, Sohra (erstwhile Cherrapunji) recorded a massive 972 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am today while Mawsynram, on the other hand, received 1003.6 mm of rainfall during the same period, the highest rainfall for a day.

Sohra's record for June 17 is the third highest rainfall recorded since June 16, 1995 (1563.3 mm) .

The highest rainfall was last recorded on June 7, 1966 with 945.4 mm for Mawsynram and during that year, the town gauged 4 days of record rainfall - all above 700 mm in 24 hours.