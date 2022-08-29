Anand Mahindra shares video of little boy making Ganesha sculpture: Some are not at all impressed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: The internet appears to have loved a clip of a little boy making a sculpture of Lord Ganesha. The clip was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

While many have loved the clip, others have had mixed reactions to the same. The video shows a boy sculpting a perfect image of Lord Ganesha. He carefully smoothens and gives shape to the Lord's trunk.

"His hands move with the fluency of a great sculptor. I wonder if kids like him get the training they deserve or have to abandon their talent," read the caption by Anand Mahindra.

His hands move with the fluency of a great sculptor. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 I wonder if kids like him get the training they deserve or have to abandon their talent…? https://t.co/XzMgeg930q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 28, 2022

The video has been vowed over 490k times and has scores of reactions. However many were not impressed with the post and said that Mahindra sharing clip felt as though he is promoting child labour.

However there were many who appreciated the talent of the boy.

Pls don't encourage this . He need to get good education in this age and continue doing the same art work as a job post completion of his degree — Manikandan (@maniyuv1) August 28, 2022

He is certainly getting the training probably from his father or some other elder in the family. And he is certainly going to hone the skill as he grows.👍👍👍👍 — Keshav Prabhu (@KeshavPrabhu20) August 28, 2022

Education will take him to higher level ..not this talent alone.. — jaga (@itsmejaga) August 28, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 9:30 [IST]