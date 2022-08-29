YouTube
    Anand Mahindra shares video of little boy making Ganesha sculpture: Some are not at all impressed

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 29: The internet appears to have loved a clip of a little boy making a sculpture of Lord Ganesha. The clip was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra.

    While many have loved the clip, others have had mixed reactions to the same. The video shows a boy sculpting a perfect image of Lord Ganesha. He carefully smoothens and gives shape to the Lord's trunk.

    Anand Mahindra shares video of little boy making Ganesha sculpture: Some are not at all impressed

    "His hands move with the fluency of a great sculptor. I wonder if kids like him get the training they deserve or have to abandon their talent," read the caption by Anand Mahindra.

    The video has been vowed over 490k times and has scores of reactions. However many were not impressed with the post and said that Mahindra sharing clip felt as though he is promoting child labour.

    However there were many who appreciated the talent of the boy.

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 9:30 [IST]
    X