Analyse the effect of firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR: SC tells Pollution Control Board

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to analyse the effects of the ban on firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region which the apex court had imposed in October last year. The apex court will hear the matter next after two weeks.

The Supreme Court on October 9, 2017, banned the sale of firecrackers till November 1, 2017, in the National Capital Region.

In its order, the SC had said that there will be no sale of firecrackers around Diwali last year. It went on to bring back its order of November 2016 when it had banned the sale of firecrackers.

While passing the order, the SC had said that let us try out at least one Diwali without firecrackers. The court also went on to say that firecrackers will be available in the NCR from November 1. 2017, onwards. The graded reduction in the sale of crackers will start from November 1, 2017, onwards, the SC had then said.

OneIndia News