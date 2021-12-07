Didn’t think twice before getting into bed with Shiv Sena: Captain hits out at Congress

Mumbai, Dec 7: Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'No UPA' jibe, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the opposition front is not possible without Congress.

The Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra had a lengthy meeting with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. "It was a long meeting (with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi), I will first meet Uddhav Thackery and then we'll talk about it," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on being asked whether Shiv Sena will join UPA.

However, he added, "An Opposition front is not possible without Congress. The face of the opposition front may be a matter of discussion. Rahul Gandhi will soon visit Mumbai. There should be only one opposition front."

Last week, Mamata Banerjee, who was in Mumbai, took a potshot at the Congress. She said that the UPA does not exist anymore and the opposition should unite to take on the BJP.

"Considering today's situation and the ongoing fascism, a strong alternative force is required in the country against it. No one can do it alone. We all need a strong alternative and if someone is not ready to fight, then what can be done," she said.

However, the Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamna, indicated that it was not in favour of isolating Congress as it will strengthen the BJP.

Shiv Sena shares power with NCP and Congress in Maharashtra as part of the MVA government that was formed after the 2019 Assembly elections.

Shiv Sena joined hands with ideologically opposite Congress to keep the BJP out of power in the state.