An MA in English is today a chaiwali: Read her inspirational story here

The Brigadier who shared the inspirational story said that the lady has a friend who is a partner in her business. She pays her house help more because she accompanies her to the chai shop every evening

New Delhi, Jan 16: No job is big or small. Here is the story of a young woman who quit her British Council job to become a chaiwali.

Recently a LinkedIn user shared the story of the woman who held a Master's Degree in English and had a stable job. She however quit it to pursue her lifelong dream of opening a tea stall in Delhi in Delhi Cantt's Gopinath Bazar.

Brigadier Sanjay Khanna shared the inspirational story of Sharmistha Ghosh on his LinkedIn profile with the caption, 'no job is small or big, but one must always dream big.

Sharing her photo on the social media Brigadier Khanna write, I got curious and enquired from her the reason for doing so. She mentioned that she has a vision and dream to make it as big as Chaayos, the famous tea set up which is located all over.

He also revealed that Sharmistha has a friend who works in Lufthansa and she is a partner in the small chai business.

He said that Ghosh through her new venture is providing extra wages to her house help as she comes and helps her in the evening. They come together in the evening and operate from a small temporary structure and go back, Brigadier Khanna also wrote.

"One must have the passion & integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true. I have come across many a highly qualified youth who are in despair and are on lookout for an appropriate job commensurate to professional stature. This message goes out to them. I strongly feel that one must not keep thinking of high qualifications and a high-end job deserved but think of small ways and means to achieve & flourish in the longer run," Brigadier Khanna also said.

He also said that he is writing and posting this with her permission as I feel that there is nothing to called low/small job and such people must be highlighted to motivate others. One must have the passion and integrity to work towards their dream to make it come true, he said.

I have come across many a highly qualified youth who are in despair and are on the look out for an appropriate job commensurate to professional stature. The message goes out to them.

Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 16:32 [IST]