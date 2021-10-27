Aariz Khaleeq: An Emerging music sensation known for his exceptional music understanding and practise

By Anuj Cariappa

Aariz Khaleeq is a young and talented musician hailing from Nehtaur District Bijnor in the Indian state of UP. Music has remained his first love and thus his life revolves around it. He loves exploring different kinds of music and has remained a self-learner. He has completed his Plus Two and music has remained his central activity. He calls himself a civilized place who loves music a lot. He has been a trainer, guide and mentor for himself and hence he calls himself a self-learner and explorer when it comes to music.

He is among the emerging musicians in his area and we know it takes loads of time to reach to the peak of any industry as the world has remained competitive and tough. He loves to face any kind of condition with a big smile and calls tough times to be something that drives the world. So, whenever he faces a tough time, he calls it to be a motivator in his life. He is very well aware about the struggle one has to put in the mainstream music industry. Hence when it comes in his way, struggle and hard work remain something worthy of his life.

He likes to remain in touch with his clients all over the world using his marketing skills. This keeps him driving in his chosen sector. As of now, he is going slow and steady at the same time putting in all the efforts to make things work to move in the right direction. He aspires to achieve big in the music industry and slowly and steadily we see things moving the best and smoothly. Time now to see what comes in his life as far as music is concerned, currently we can call him a man moving in the right direction.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 10:59 [IST]