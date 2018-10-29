  • search

Amritsar tragedy: Punjab and Haryana HC rejects PIL seeking constitution of SIT or CBI probe

    New Delhi, Oct 29: Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday rejected Public Interest Litigation seeking constitution of SIT or CBI inquiry in Amritsar Train Accident.

    The court said the PIL is more of a political interest litigation as how can Chief guest or govt be held responsible when ppl themselves were wrong in standing on track.

    Earlier, a petition seeking a CBI probe or formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court to investigate the accident.

    On October 19, a large crowd of around 700 people, watching Ravana effigy go up in flames amid exploding crackers spilled on to the tracks at Jora Phatak area when the Jalandhar-Amritsar Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) passenger train heading to Hoshiarpur from Amritsar came hurtling down.

    In the tragic accident, at least 60 people lost thier lives and more than 50 injured.

    amristsar punjab and haryana high court sit cbi

