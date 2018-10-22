  • search

Amritsar tragedy: NHRC issues notice to Punjab govt, Railway Board

    New Delhi, Oct 22: The National Human Rights Commission on Monday issued notices to the Government of Punjab and the Chairman, Railway Board & Ministry of Railways over Amritsar Train Accident, asks for a detailed report in the matter, within four weeks.

    Amritsar tragedy: NHRC issues notice to Punjab govt, Railway Board

    Issuing the notices, the Commission observed that it cannot be said to be a "sane act" by people to sit on railway tracks, but at the same time, the "negligence on the part of the district authorities is apparent" behind this "bizarre and horrific incident".

    The state government is expected to provide all details to the NHRC regarding disbursement of relief and rehabilitation to the aggrieved families as well as information on the status of the treatment being provided to the injured in different hospitals of Amritsar, it said.

    Earlier, on Sunday evening, a 19-year-old man succumbed to his injuries sustained in Friday's mishap. He died at a hospital. With Harsh's death, the toll in the tragedy has gone up to 60. On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had put the toll at 59 while Amritsar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Sharma said 61 had died in the incident.

    On Friday, a speeding intercity train had mowed down a crowd of Dussehra revellers while they were watching the burning of a Ravan effigy Joda Phatak at Dhobi Ghat in Amritsar. The 300-plus strong crowd, which was watching the 'Ravan dahan' at an adjacent ground, had spilled onto the rail tracks.

    (with PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 19:03 [IST]
